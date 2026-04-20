Military decimates rebel unit, high-ranking leader dead

Among the dead was Roger Fabillar, also known as “Jhong” and “Arnel Tapang.” Authorities identified Fabillar as the head of a special partisan unit responsible for the killings of several civilians in Escalante City and Toboso.

Lt. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, commander of the Visayas Command, said the operation dealt a severe blow to the communist movement’s attempts to regain a presence in the region.

“This latest debacle of the CPP-NPA is detrimental to their efforts to regain foothold in Northern Negros, as it weakens their ability to sow terror and fear among our people in the area,” Reyeg said.

The general added that the death of Fabillar brings justice to the families of innocent civilians targeted by his unit.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict issued a statement commending the troops but described the event as a “moment of reflection” rather than celebration, citing the loss of Filipino lives.

The task force cited that the armed unit operating in Northern Negros has been effectively decimated.

Reyeg issued a final call for remaining rebels to surrender and return to their families, promising government support for reintegration.

“If you insist on your terroristic ways, we will not hesitate to use the full force of the law,” Reyeg said. “VisCom will pursue peace with compassion, but it will also act decisively against those who choose violence.”