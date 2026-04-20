Marian Rivera steps into uncharted territory in ‘Behind Closed Doors’

“Why not try something new?” Rivera said, underscoring her openness to evolving as an actress.

For Rivera, the project is more than just another acting job—it’s an opportunity to explore characters she has never portrayed before. “Ang gandang pasukin ang mundong hindi ko pa ginagawa. Ang character ko rito ay mistress so first time kong gagawin ’to, and a journalist. First time ko rin ’yun gagawin,” she shared. “Why not try something new? I think this is a good project for me.”

The role of a journalist already presents a fresh dynamic, but it is the added complexity of portraying a mistress that makes the project particularly daring. It pushes Rivera into a more nuanced, emotionally charged narrative—one that dives into themes of power, secrecy, and personal conflict.

Behind Closed Doors is shaping up to be a compelling drama that explores relationships hidden from public view, where personal choices collide with political realities. With Rivera stepping into this layered role, the series promises to offer a different side of the actress—one that is more daring, exploratory, and unafraid to break new ground.