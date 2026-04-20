Marcos drops GPS rule for PUV program

The Net Service Contracting Program provides payments based on distance traveled, with buses receiving P100 per kilometer, modern jeepneys P40 per kilometer, and traditional jeepneys P30 per kilometer, up to 100 kilometers per day.

Passengers will also benefit from fare discounts, including 20 percent off regular fares and up to 40 percent for students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

During the inspection, Marcos assured continued government support for operators and drivers amid rising fuel costs.

“That’s why we’re doing this—first of all, for the operators and then for the drivers, because the price of oil is too high… When they don’t make any money, they won’t go out. You won’t have any rides,” he said.

He added that fare discounts are meant to ease the burden on commuters while ensuring transport services remain available.