Pumaren questions GPS requirement for service contracting

A lawmaker has questioned the requirement of GPS devices for the implementation of service contracting for jeepneys and buses, saying the policy may not have been fully studied.

Franz Pumaren, chair of the House Committee on Transportation, said the decision of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to require GPS devices was premature and failed to consider the added cost for drivers amid the ongoing fuel crisis.

“We jumped into GPS kaagad. Did we check other avenues so that operators and drivers won’t struggle? Because that’s still an added cost to them,” Pumaren said.