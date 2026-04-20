Magic shock Pistons; Thunder, Celtics strike

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Orlando Magic stunned the Detroit Pistons, 112-101, on Sunday as the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics opened the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs with big wins.
The Thunder, trying to become the first team since Golden State in 2017 and 2018 to repeat as champions, came out firing in a 119-84 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
The Celtics, seeded second in the Eastern Conference behind Detroit, dominated the Philadelphia 76ers 123-91.
And San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama made a triumphant playoff debut, scoring 35 points as the Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-98.
Oklahoma City looked rested and recharged after a week off since they locked up the Western Conference top seed and best record in the league.
But Eastern Conference top seeds Detroit looked rusty and the Magic, who battled through the play-in to bag their playoff berth, took advantage.
Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Franz Wagner scored 11 of his 19 in the fourth quarter as the Magic withstood a 39-point performance from Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
Detroit trailed by as many as 13 in the first quarter and by 11 early in the third. A Cunningham three-pointer tied it midway through the third, but the Magic pulled away again.