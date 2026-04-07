Magic make Pistons disappear

Jalen Duren and Daniss Jenkins led the Detroit scoring with 18 points apiece, but the Pistons, who have already clinched the top seeding from the East, were shut down by the Orlando defense.

“Everything with our team starts on the defensive end,” Bane said. “When we get stops, we get out in transition.”

“The way we’ve been sharing the ball — a lot of different guys contributing up and down the roster.”

Orlando’s victory left them tied with the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers — all three teams are on 43-36 with four games of the regular season remaining.

The Magic, Sixers and Hornets are all half a game behind the Toronto Raptors, who occupy the sixth and final automatic playoff berth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Philadelphia missed the chance to move level with the Raptors on Monday after suffering a 115-102 defeat on the road against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Superstar Victor Wembanyama suffered an injury scare for San Antonio, leaving the game early in the second quarter to undergo treatment for what the team said was a left rib contusion.

The Frenchman, who is in the running for the National Basketball Association’s Most Valuable Player award, checked back in to play a few more minutes at the end of the first half but sat out the second half.

“I think it would be a positive that he felt like he could come back and he played the last four or five minutes of the half,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Wembanyama.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid scored a game-high 34 points, but San Antonio bagged their 60th win of the campaign with another trademark all-round offensive effort that saw six players post double-digit points totals.

Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson scored 30 points with 13 assists as the New York Knicks rallied to secure a wild 108-105 road win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Brunson’s tally included 17 points in the fourth quarter to steer the Knicks to a win which edges them closer to securing the third seed in the East.

The game ended in dramatic fashion with Atlanta’s CJ McCollum launching a three-pointer from inside his own half on the buzzer that would have forced overtime at 108-108.