LTO summons vlogger, driver over ‘gas and go’ prank

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned a vlogger and their driver after a viral video showed them pretending to drive away from a Cagayan gasoline station without paying to prank an employee.
The video, which circulated widely on social media, shows a gasoline attendant chasing a vehicle under the sun while a passenger films the encounter. The footage drew sharp criticism from netizens who sympathized with the worker.
LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said Monday the incident was a serious matter, especially given current fuel price volatility.
“This is not funny and should not be replicated,” Lacanilao said. “There is an attached accountability with the use of a vehicle, and that accountability extends to a respect for others and the law.”
The LTO issued a show cause order requiring both the vlogger and the driver to submit a written explanation as to why they should not face administrative charges, including reckless driving.
The driver’s license has been preventively suspended for 90 days. Additionally, the vehicle involved — a Toyota Land Cruiser — has been placed on alarm status pending the results of the investigation.
The agency noted that the vlogger showed a lack of consideration for the attendant during a difficult economic period.
Both individuals are ordered to appear at the LTO main office in Quezon City on 29 April for further proceedings.