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LTO summons vlogger, driver over ‘gas and go’ prank

LTO summons vlogger, driver over ‘gas and go’ prank
PHOTO courtesy of LTO/FB
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The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned a vlogger and their driver after a viral video showed them pretending to drive away from a Cagayan gasoline station without paying to prank an employee.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, shows a gasoline attendant chasing a vehicle under the sun while a passenger films the encounter. The footage drew sharp criticism from netizens who sympathized with the worker.

LTO summons vlogger, driver over ‘gas and go’ prank
LTO flags vlogger, driver for 'prank' on gasoline attendant in Cagayan

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said Monday the incident was a serious matter, especially given current fuel price volatility.

“This is not funny and should not be replicated,” Lacanilao said. “There is an attached accountability with the use of a vehicle, and that accountability extends to a respect for others and the law.”

The LTO issued a show cause order requiring both the vlogger and the driver to submit a written explanation as to why they should not face administrative charges, including reckless driving.

The driver’s license has been preventively suspended for 90 days. Additionally, the vehicle involved — a Toyota Land Cruiser — has been placed on alarm status pending the results of the investigation.

The agency noted that the vlogger showed a lack of consideration for the attendant during a difficult economic period.

Both individuals are ordered to appear at the LTO main office in Quezon City on 29 April for further proceedings.

LTO viral prank gasoline station Philippines
vlogger driver show cause order LTO
reckless driving prank Land Cruiser case

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