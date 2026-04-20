LTO summons vlogger, driver over ‘gas and go’ prank

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said Monday the incident was a serious matter, especially given current fuel price volatility.

“This is not funny and should not be replicated,” Lacanilao said. “There is an attached accountability with the use of a vehicle, and that accountability extends to a respect for others and the law.”

The LTO issued a show cause order requiring both the vlogger and the driver to submit a written explanation as to why they should not face administrative charges, including reckless driving.

The driver’s license has been preventively suspended for 90 days. Additionally, the vehicle involved — a Toyota Land Cruiser — has been placed on alarm status pending the results of the investigation.

The agency noted that the vlogger showed a lack of consideration for the attendant during a difficult economic period.

Both individuals are ordered to appear at the LTO main office in Quezon City on 29 April for further proceedings.