LTFRB suspends UV Express franchise following fatal crash

LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said in a statement that the agency is investigating whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure or driver error.

“We want to know if this has something to do with the roadworthiness of the motor vehicle or if the driver is at fault,” Mendoza said.

The LTFRB issued a show-cause order requiring the operator to explain why the franchise should not be permanently canceled or suspended. The operator was also ordered to submit the vehicle’s maintenance records.

The driver is required to provide a written explanation regarding allegations of reckless driving and must undergo a drug test and a road safety seminar.

A hearing for the case is scheduled for 6 May. The agency noted that failure to comply with the order could result in a P5,000 fine for the operator.