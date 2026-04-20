HUNGER GAMES: Hungry teams Creamline, Cignal open title showdown

Both determined to come up on top in the best-of-three series, expect an explosive exchange of firepower as the two proud franchises go all-out to draw first blood in the scheduled 5:30 p.m. clash.

Although the Super Spikers hold a 2-1 head-to-head lead over the Cool Smashers in the season-ending conference, Creamline has the advantage in championship experience.

The Cool Smashers, albeit only making their return to the biggest stage in over a year, are clinging to their desire to regain lost glory after going titleless since completing a grand slam in 2024.

“It’s been a while, right? Almost a year? We missed three conferences,” said Creamline skipper and former three-time Most Valuable Player Alyssa Valdez.

“Honestly, no words can fully explain what we’re feeling at this moment. Of course, we’re very happy — it feels so good to be back in the Finals.”

The Cool Smashers returned to the championship round for the first time since a runner-up finish in the 2025 edition of the conference after booting out Farm Fresh, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19, in a virtual sudden death to close the round-robin semifinals Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Creamline’s road to a crack at an 11th title overall has been bumpy as it dealt with bad games and player injuries before going through a knockout Play-in tournament to enter the Final Four and had to grind it out with the Foxies.

“Coming into this Finals, we just want to show and see who the Creamline Cool Smashers are after all the struggles,” added Valdez, who was instrumental in the Cool Smashers’ Play-in escape.

Decorated Creamline setter Jia Morado-De Guzman is back in the finals in his return to the franchise after a three-year overseas stint.

“Yes, for the past games, we went up against Cignal, they are playing very well. They’re preparation, they’re scouting against us had been super but the Finals is a different story. At least, I’d like it to be a different story,” De Guzman said.

Also expected to make an impact in the Rebisco club’s campaign are old reliables Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Pangs Panaga and Bernadeth Pons.

The Cool Smashers have lost back-to-back games against Cignal after winning their preliminary round meeting.