Gov’t simplifies Service Contracting Program with PUV QR codes

Under the new guidelines, operators will only need a QR code to monitor kilometers traveled rather than expensive GPS hardware.

“What the President told us is to ease the hardship of our operators and drivers and not to add to the cost and complexity of installing GPS,” Lopez said. “We will make it easier so that more people can participate.”

The program aims to stabilize the income of transport workers amid volatile fuel prices. Under the pay-per-kilometer scheme, the government will pay bus operators P100 per kilometer.

Modern jeepneys will receive P40 per kilometer, while traditional jeepneys will receive P30, for up to 100 kilometers of travel per day.

Marcos said the intervention is necessary to prevent a transport shortage caused by rising diesel costs.

“If they don’t make any money, they won’t go out. You won’t have any rides,” Marcos said. “So first of all, we’ll support the drivers and operators.”

The program also includes fare relief for the public. All passengers will receive a 20 percent discount on all-day fares, while students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities will receive a 40 percent discount.

The President stressed that the initiative is designed to support both sides of the transportation sector — ensuring drivers take home a daily wage for their families while reducing the financial burden on commuters.