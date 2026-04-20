GIANT KILLER: Fitzpatrick stuns Scheffler, secures Heritage crown

In a sudden death shoot-out, the Englishman's superb approach yielded a rare birdie on the Harbour Town Golf Links' treacherous final hole, for victory.

Fitzpatrick said striking an "out of this world" four-iron to secure the last-gasp win had taken "a lot of grit."

"To go out today and go toe-to-toe with Scottie and get over the line there on the 73rd is special," he said.

The two men had gone back-and-forth at the start of the day with early birdies on Hilton Head Island.

Scheffler made a birdie at 15 to pull within two of the leader, and another at 16 to narrow the gap to one, setting up a tense showdown on the formidable 18th.

Faced with the 458-yard par-four flanked by water and marshland, Fitzpatrick failed to find the fairway from the tee, leaving him a tough approach from shallow sand, directly into howling winds.

Fitzpatrick felt the nerves as he badly underhit his chip from the greenside rough and failed to make the 23-foot putt he needed for victory.

Both on 18-under par after 72 holes, after final rounds of 67 for Scheffler and 70 for Fitzpatrick, the pair returned to the last tee box.

This time both men found the fairway. But Fitzpatrick's approach landed just 13 feet from the pin, while Scheffler uncharacteristically ballooned his shot and came up well short and wide of the green.

Scheffler gave himself a chance of making par with a fine chip, but it was in vain after Fitzpatrick sank his birdie putt to secure his fourth PGA Tour victory