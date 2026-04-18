MIGHTY MATT: Fitzpatrick sizzles with 1-shot lead

“Good play, good breaks, took advantage of them is probably the best way to describe it,” Fitzpatrick said.

The good breaks included an unlikely birdie at the par-three 14th, where his tee shot hit a tree right of the green, skidded across the putting surface, and came to rest on the fringe after threatening to roll into the water.

Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, stepped up to roll in a 33-foot birdie putt.

“Didn’t quite do what we anticipated,” he said. “Felt like the shot I hit wasn’t great, but it wasn’t that bad. It’s obviously nice to get those breaks. You need those in golf. Nice to get the break and then nice to take advantage of it.”

Fitzpatrick followed up with a 36-foot birdie putt at 15 to cap a trio of birdies that started with a four-footer at 13.

He had kick-started his round with birdies at the fourth, fifth and sixth holes and added birdies at nine and 17.

Fitzpatrick won his third PGA Tour title, and his first since the 2023 RBC Heritage, at the Valspar Championship last month.

But he was particularly disappointed with his putting in a tie for 18th at the Masters last week and said he’d taken steps with coach Phil Kenyon to improve on the greens.

“We touched on a few things and just feel like it’s given me a little bit more freedom, more than anything,” said Fitzpatrick, who ranks third this week in strokes gained putting.