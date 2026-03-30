Drivers get cash aid amid logistics delays

“Our jeepney drivers, we’ve started cash relief assistance in Metro Manila through the DSWD,” Lopez said.

He said the distribution of the DoTr’s fuel subsidy program has begun. “As of yesterday, out of P2.5 billion, we have disbursed almost P700 million, and our distribution is ongoing.”

The subsidy program provides P5,000 per driver and will be expanded nationwide to include jeepney, taxi, tricycle, TNVS, and bus drivers. The program follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to support the transport workers affected by the volatile oil prices caused by the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Lopez said the earlier delays were due to eligibility requirements and distribution mechanics.

“Previously, our fuel subsidy program was only for operators, but the President said to make sure that no one is left behind, including the drivers,” he said.

To speed up the distribution, the Department of Transportation is collecting recipients’ e-wallet account information for direct transfers.

“We understand that some drivers don’t have GCash so we have designated days for payouts to personally hand over the assistance,” Lopez said.

Free rides coming

The DoTr also highlighted the Service Contracting Program, or “free rides,” which is pending additional funding from the Department of Budget and Management.

Meanwhile, some local governments and private groups have independently provided free rides.