Success depends on women in leadership (2) (Second of two parts)

Third, justice is the guardian of human rights and human dignity. When a woman’s testimony is dismissed — when a girl is denied her day in court — when laws discriminate, or police fail to act — human rights erode for everyone. And justice also means confronting the epidemic of violence against women and girls in all its forms: domestic abuse, trafficking, sexual violence in conflict, and the harassment that limits women’s freedom every single day.
These crimes permeate every level of society. And as we sadly see, the exploitation of women and girls can reach the highest halls of influence — sustained by a toxic convergence of money, patriarchy and impunity. This must end. We cannot — and must not — look away.
Fourth, justice is essential to a safe and inclusive digital future. If gender equality is a question of power, then we must look at one of the most powerful industries on Earth — technology, and, increasingly artificial intelligence. Patriarchy still casts a long shadow in the Silicon Valleys of the world — embedding the hierarchies of the past into the infrastructure of the future. Just one in four tech workers is a woman. When women are absent from the design of digital systems, male chauvinism fills the gap. Algorithms that hardwire discrimination. Online platforms that are megaphones for misogyny. And artificial intelligence that reinforces inequality instead of correcting it. Technology companies must take responsibility. And all of us must work to close the digital gender divide. As an engineer, I want to emphasize this must include expanding opportunities for girls and women in science and technology.
Fifth, justice is essential for climate action. Women and girls — especially in rural and marginalized communities — bear the brunt of climate devastation. When laws deny women equal rights to land, water, resources, and environmental decision-making, climate resilience collapses. But when women lead — when they help design adaptation strategies, safeguard ecosystems, and shape climate policy — responses become more just, and more effective.
Climate justice and gender justice go hand-in-hand.
Across every frontline for justice, success depends on women in leadership. From my first day in office, I made gender parity a priority. For the first time in UN history, women now make up fully half of the UN’s workforce across professional and higher categories. And for the first time, we reached parity in senior leadership. We did so two years ahead of schedule — but I also recognize it was 80 years late.
How did we finally do it? Not by lowering standards, but by widening the search for talent. Not by compromising merit, but by recognizing it everywhere it exists. Our Gender Equality Acceleration Plan continues this work — coordinating action across dozens of entities to deliver real change in the lives of women and girls.
We have put forward a proposal for a stronger, more unified vehicle to deliver for women, girls and young people everywhere — by bringing together the strength of UNFPA and UN Women to increase impact, reach and leave no one behind. And we are also all benefiting from efforts to revitalize this Commission — as called for in the Pact for the Future.
Processes have been streamlined. Results have been placed at the center. And dozens of partners are taking part despite the obstacles we know so well.
We must keep going — inside and outside these walls. We need every voice, every idea, every ounce of leadership from the world’s women and girls. And men and boys must also play their full part, standing in solidarity for equality.
Allow me one final point of personal privilege. After nearly a decade as Secretary-General, this is my final time addressing the opening of the Commission on the Status of Women. Let me be clear: this is not a farewell. I look forward to working with you through the entire year and far beyond, wherever I’ll be. But I want you to know what I have seen. I have seen women around the world standing strong in the rubble of earthquakes and in the ashes of war. In refugee camps and rural villages. In parliaments and in protests.
I have heard you demand accountability in the face of impunity. I have seen you in action, lifting countless lives. I have watched you build movements that have reshaped the world. I am profoundly honored to be your ally in the struggle. You can keep counting on me every step of the way. For equality. For dignity. For justice. For every woman and girl.
(Excerpts of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the opening of the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women on 9 March 2026 in New York.)