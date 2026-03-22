Success depends on women in leadership (2) (Second of two parts)

Fourth, justice is essential to a safe and inclusive digital future. If gender equality is a question of power, then we must look at one of the most powerful industries on Earth — technology, and, increasingly artificial intelligence. Patriarchy still casts a long shadow in the Silicon Valleys of the world — embedding the hierarchies of the past into the infrastructure of the future. Just one in four tech workers is a woman. When women are absent from the design of digital systems, male chauvinism fills the gap. Algorithms that hardwire discrimination. Online platforms that are megaphones for misogyny. And artificial intelligence that reinforces inequality instead of correcting it. Technology companies must take responsibility. And all of us must work to close the digital gender divide. As an engineer, I want to emphasize this must include expanding opportunities for girls and women in science and technology.

Fifth, justice is essential for climate action. Women and girls — especially in rural and marginalized communities — bear the brunt of climate devastation. When laws deny women equal rights to land, water, resources, and environmental decision-making, climate resilience collapses. But when women lead — when they help design adaptation strategies, safeguard ecosystems, and shape climate policy — responses become more just, and more effective.

Climate justice and gender justice go hand-in-hand.

Across every frontline for justice, success depends on women in leadership. From my first day in office, I made gender parity a priority. For the first time in UN history, women now make up fully half of the UN’s workforce across professional and higher categories. And for the first time, we reached parity in senior leadership. We did so two years ahead of schedule — but I also recognize it was 80 years late.

How did we finally do it? Not by lowering standards, but by widening the search for talent. Not by compromising merit, but by recognizing it everywhere it exists. Our Gender Equality Acceleration Plan continues this work — coordinating action across dozens of entities to deliver real change in the lives of women and girls.

We have put forward a proposal for a stronger, more unified vehicle to deliver for women, girls and young people everywhere — by bringing together the strength of UNFPA and UN Women to increase impact, reach and leave no one behind. And we are also all benefiting from efforts to revitalize this Commission — as called for in the Pact for the Future.

Processes have been streamlined. Results have been placed at the center. And dozens of partners are taking part despite the obstacles we know so well.

We must keep going — inside and outside these walls. We need every voice, every idea, every ounce of leadership from the world’s women and girls. And men and boys must also play their full part, standing in solidarity for equality.