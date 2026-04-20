FL welcomes Dubai businesses

Among those present during the ribbon cutting last week were Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers; UAE Ambassador Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qatam Alzaabi, and Philippine Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investments Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel.

“Their Manila office will help connect Filipino businesses to new markets and create more opportunities in trade and investment. This partnership will definitely open more doors for our ‘kababayan,’ especially our entrepreneurs and producers. Maraming salamat, Dubai,” Mrs. Marcos said.

According to Dubai Chambers, their Manila presence is part of the larger “Dubai Global” initiative, targeting the establishment of 50 representative offices worldwide by 2030 to position Dubai as a global business hub and expand its investment reach into priority markets.

Dubai’s investment in the Philippines in 2025 had seen significant growth, marked by a 17-percent increase in non-oil trade to AE$3.58 billion (approximately P54.8 billion).

The surge in economic activity is driven by the opening of a dedicated Dubai International Chamber office in Manila, aimed at fostering deeper economic ties, supporting the Philippine-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and enhancing partnerships in data centers, renewable energy and infrastructure.