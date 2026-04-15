Dubai International Chamber opens Manila office

Among those present were H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers; United Arab Emirates Ambassador, Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qatam Alzaabi; and Philippine Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investments, Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel.

Part of the broader ‘Dubai Global’ initiative

The new office forms part of the broader “Dubai Global” initiative, which targets the establishment of 50 representative offices worldwide by 2030 to position Dubai as a global business hub and expand its investment reach into priority markets.

Officials said the expansion comes as economic exchanges continue to gain momentum, with non-oil trade between the Philippines and Dubai reaching AED 3.58 billion in 2025 and overall bilateral trade rising by 17 percent.

In a statement, the chamber said the office will “serve as a platform to accelerate this momentum by working closely with public and private sector stakeholders to strengthen bilateral relations, provide market intelligence, forge partnerships, and support companies from both markets in growing their cross-border operations, while showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages as a leading global business destination.”

Provide valuable market intelligence

It added that the facility will “provide valuable market intelligence to help Filipino companies establish a presence in Dubai and leverage the emirate as a platform for international growth.”

The Dubai Chambers head, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, said the move reflects stronger commercial engagement between the two markets.

“The opening of our office in Manila reflects our commitment to strengthening economic relations between Dubai and the Philippines and creating new paths for cooperation between business communities in both markets,” he said.

MoU with PCCI

The move builds on earlier engagements, including a 2025 trade mission to Manila that generated 180 business-to-business meetings and a forum on “Doing Business with the Philippines.” Both sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to further boost cooperation.

Beyond facilitating trade, the Manila office will provide market intelligence, connect firms with potential partners, and support companies looking to expand internationally. It is also positioned to highlight Dubai’s role as a global hub for logistics, finance, and regional headquarters.

Business groups said the presence of the chamber in Manila could further encourage Philippine firms to explore opportunities in the Middle East, particularly in sectors such as trade, logistics, and services, while opening the local market to more foreign investments.