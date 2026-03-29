Eala braces for tough WTA events

Both tournaments will serve as a build-up for the Madrid Open, the first WTA 1000 clay tournament of the year, from 30 April to 3 May.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumnus will be playing in two different scenarios before her big tournament in Spain.

In the Linz Open, Eala will enter the main draw, thanks to being within the top 32 of the WTA rankings.

But in Germany, she will have to go through a qualifying round to even make it to the main draw.

As Eala is expected to drop to No. 45 from her career-best No. 29, the upcoming clay tournaments will be crucial for her.

If Eala can make a handful of great runs, she will return to the top 32 of the WTA before the French Open from 18 May to 7 June at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

Not only will she be able to secure a main draw slot in the second Grand Slam of the year but she will also earn a bye and skip the first round.

Eala got a taste of that privilege during her stints in BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open in the United States.

She made it as far as the Last 16 in both competitions, giving her a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the clay season.