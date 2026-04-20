DPWH engineer ‘got cash inside boxes of groceries’

Ocampo-Santos said she was assigned as a liaison officer coordinating with the DPWH office in Bulacan, particularly with Hernandez.

She told the court that Hernandez, along with other DPWH officials Henry Alcantara, Jaypee Mendoza and Juanito Mendoza, stood as godparents at her wedding upon the recommendation of Santos.

Aside from handling and delivering documents, Monica said she was present in instances when cash — concealed in boxes of groceries — was handed over to Hernandez at his office.

One of the deliveries, she said, amounted to P299 million in March 2025.

The funds were reportedly intended for infrastructure projects secured using SYMS’s contractor license.

Contractor legitimacy

As questions centered on allegations that SYMS had “lent” its license, Associate Justice Ronald Moreno asked if the company was a legitimate contractor.

“Can we say that SYMS is a legitimate contractor?” Moreno asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Ocampo-Santos replied.

She said that one of SYMS’s recent projects was a multi-purpose building in Borol, Balagtas, costing about P19 million.

She admitted, however, that she had never personally seen any of the company’s completed projects throughout her years of working there, saying that it was not part of her duties.

Revilla out sick

Prior to Monday’s hearing, Revilla was excused from the court proceedings after he reportedly fell ill.

According to his legal counsel, the former senator woke up feeling dizzy and suffering from a migraine headache.

His status was listed as day-to-day, with no confirmation on whether he would attend the next hearing on Tuesday.