DICT flags lack of urgency in Meta’s fake news response

The DICT said existing platform policies remain insufficient given the real-world risks posed by false and misleading content.

As such, it is pressing Meta for firmer commitments, including faster content moderation, clear timelines, and measurable results for tighter oversight of local social media operations.

While maintaining support for freedom of expression, the government stressed that this does not cover the deliberate spread of false information that can cause panic, erode trust in institutions, or disrupt public order.

A meeting between the DICT and Meta is expected to secure concrete, time-bound actions, with authorities warning that failure to deliver could prompt stronger regulatory intervention.

“If these discussions do not result in meaningful improvements, the government will not hesitate to pursue stronger regulatory and enforcement measures,” DICT said.

To recall, in a 10 April letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, regulators warned that large-scale disinformation on the platform, particularly on fuel prices, supply disruptions, and government actions, has posed risks to public order, economic confidence, and national security.

Such content may violate existing laws, including the Revised Penal Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Act, prompting calls for stricter controls.

The government urged Meta to strengthen detection and takedown systems, establish a fast-track channel for flagged content, assign a 24/7 senior contact, and provide regular transparency reports on enforcement.