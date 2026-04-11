Gov’t demands Meta intervention vs oil-linked disinformation

They said this includes false or misleading content on fuel prices, supply disruptions, and government actions.

“The rapid proliferation of false, misleading, and panic-inducing content—particularly that relating to oil prices, economic disruptions, and government actions—poses a direct and escalating threat to public order, economic confidence, and national security,” the letter said.

The DICT said such content, particularly when spread on digital platforms, may violate Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

As such, the agency asked Meta to tighten its grip on high-risk disinformation.

It called for stronger detection and takedown systems, a fast-track government flagging channel, and a 24/7 senior-level contact to handle urgent cases, backed by clear response timelines.

Likewise, it sought regular transparency reports on enforcement, warning that false narratives, from exaggerated oil price spikes to supposed supply disruptions, can fuel panic, distort prices, and disrupt essential goods.

Meta has 48 hours to acknowledge the directive and seven days to submit a compliance plan, as DICT move to limit the economic fallout of disinformation amid price pressures.