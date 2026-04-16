Most teachers debt dependent

“Teachers are buried in debt not because they are financially irresponsible, but because our salaries have long been grossly insufficient. How can anyone manage an income that vanishes the moment it arrives, automatically swallowed by loan payments, rising costs, and relentless bills in the midst of an unending crisis?” ACT chairperson Ruby Bernardo said.

The group also criticized successive administrations for failing to deliver substantial salary increases, saying wage adjustments have been limited to small, staggered increases that are quickly eroded by inflation and deductions.

“It is the system itself that turns us into professional borrowers, because our salaries are far from professional,” Bernardo added.