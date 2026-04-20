Co conspirator

At once, two things became apparent. Firstly, the Philippines, up to the time that Co was stopped in Prague, was clueless about his whereabouts; and secondly, that Co is being held, not for the crimes for which warrants had been issued against him, but on purely administrative matters, our (supposed) coordination with other countries notwithstanding. Both raise questions about this government’s competence in law enforcement.

Going back to the main point. If I were Marcos, aside from being a billionaire, I would not be so happy at the prospect of having Zaldy Co back. Or at least, not so soon. One issue raised by Senate Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC) chair Ping Lacson against Co’s explosive revelations against Marcos and former Speaker Romualdez is that Co’s statements were not made under oath and thus were worthless as evidence.

Lacson may not be entirely correct — what else is new? — but the point has gained some traction with the uninitiated. But with Co present in the Philippines, Lacson will be compelled to call him before his committee, if only to stanch the rising criticism that he is trying to cover up for Malacañang.

With Zaldy Co in the hot seat, the clamor to summon the 18 ex-Marines who claimed to have delivered billions to Marcos Jr. and his ilk at Co’s behest may be well-nigh irresistible, if Lacson is to salvage whatever is left of his reputation amid the pithy allegations of being Malacañang’s marionette.

Another consequence of Co’s return at this time — arguably more unfortunate for Marcos Jr. — is that the focus will thence abruptly shift from the impeachment hearings in the House to “Floodgate” once again.

In light of the ongoing oral arguments in the Supreme Court regarding the insertions in the General Appropriations Act (which insertions made the flood control scams possible), a change in orientation may be a consequence not devoutly to be desired by the Marcos government.

Not only will the House hearings against the Vice President be buried under such a much bigger issue, but the further erosion of the President’s already dismal approval and trust numbers may hasten the exodus of members of the super majority to the Opposition. This will happen as Marcos, through time and turpitude, increasingly becomes a lame duck.

Co’s reiteration of his testimony under oath before a domestic forum is going to be more explosive than his extrajudicial revelations because, as the rules of evidence provide, the statements of a co-conspirator against his fellow felons are strong evidence once the conspiracy is corroborated by others (in Co’s case, by Guteza and the ex-Marines). In which case, the present administration will become even more “Co-locoy.”