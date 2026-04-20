BrahMos makes Balikatan exercise debut

“Its involvement will consist of a simulated firing during a maritime strike where two target vessels will be sunk in the northern part of Philippine territory, in Northern Luzon,” Lorenzo said, explaining that no live missile launch will take place.

The simulation is meant to highlight the growing capabilities of the country’s coastal defense assets, particularly the BrahMos missile system, which was acquired to strengthen deterrence and provide rapid strike options within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. It is also seen to boost the operational capacity of the Philippine Marine Corps’ coastal defense regiment.

Balikatan 41-2026, from 20 April to 8 May, is one of the largest annual military exercises between the Philippines and the United States. This year’s drills will involve more than 17,000 troops from allied and partner nations, including Australia, Japan, Canada, France and New Zealand.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the exercise will reflect the deeper operational alignment among the participating forces amid the evolving regional security challenges.

“We gather today not simply to begin another exercise, but to reaffirm something far more enduring — the strength of an alliance, the clarity of a shared purpose, and the responsibility that we carry together in securing our region,” Brawner said.

Now on its 41st iteration, the Balikatan has expanded from a bilateral exercise to a multinational drill involving integrated air and missile defense, maritime security operations, live-fire exercises, and joint readiness training.

Brawner said these activities are aimed at developing “information advantage, systems overmatch, and force resiliency,” with troops operating across Northern Luzon, Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao.