BOC Port of Clark turns over P30.78M worth of ketamine to PDEA

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)–Port of Clark turned over about P30.78 million worth of ketamine to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at the Port of Clark on 20 April 2026.
The turnover forms part of the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs and cross-border smuggling.
The contraband was intercepted Sunday after a shipment declared as “solar cables” was found to contain about 6,156 grams of ketamine concealed inside a wooden cable spool.
Authorities said the shipment originated from the Netherlands and was bound for Pasig City.
The operation was launched after receiving intelligence information, prompting K-9 inspection and a physical check that led to the discovery of the illegal drugs.
Laboratory examination later confirmed the substance as ketamine, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Port of Clark Collector Jairus Reyes said smugglers continue to change tactics, underscoring the need to strengthen profiling and enhance the capabilities of customs examiners. He added that an investigation into the distribution network is ongoing.
The BOC said it has seized P2.531 billion worth of illegal drugs and filed six criminal cases involving dangerous drugs before the Department of Justice from January 2025 to April 2026.