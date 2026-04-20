BOC Port of Clark turns over P30.78M worth of ketamine to PDEA

The operation was launched after receiving intelligence information, prompting K-9 inspection and a physical check that led to the discovery of the illegal drugs.

Laboratory examination later confirmed the substance as ketamine, classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Port of Clark Collector Jairus Reyes said smugglers continue to change tactics, underscoring the need to strengthen profiling and enhance the capabilities of customs examiners. He added that an investigation into the distribution network is ongoing.

The BOC said it has seized P2.531 billion worth of illegal drugs and filed six criminal cases involving dangerous drugs before the Department of Justice from January 2025 to April 2026.