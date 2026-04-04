P30.78-M ketamine shipment seized at Clark port—BOC

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Airport Interdiction Unit and the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs.

The parcel was flagged for inspection after authorities received derogatory information from PDEA. A K-9 sniff test indicated the presence of illegal substances, prompting a thorough examination.

BuCor personnel later discovered six plastic pouches containing a white crystalline substance hidden inside a dismantled wooden cable spool.

Tests using a spectrometer confirmed the substance as ketamine, which is prohibited under Republic Act No. 9165.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to the country’s anti-drug law.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the seizure highlights the agency’s role in protecting communities from illegal drugs.

“Every drug shipment we stop represents lives protected, and families spared from harm. This is not just enforcement—it is our duty to safeguard the well-being of every Filipino,” he said.

District Collector Jairus Reyes, meanwhile, stressed the need to strengthen profiling systems and personnel capability to counter evolving smuggling tactics.

“Smugglers continue to evolve their tactics, and so must we. Strengthening our profiling systems and continuously building the expertise of our examiners are key to staying ahead and protecting our borders,” he said.

BuCor said it will continue to tighten border controls.