Beyond the cut: Nine MUPH 2026 aspirants exit with grace and purpose

The road to the Miss Universe Philippines 2026 crown grows narrower—but for nine candidates, the journey does not end in disappointment, but in dignity.
Following the results of the closed-door interviews and the fan-driven Maya app voting, nine hopefuls concluded their run just shy of the Top 31 semifinalists. While their names were not called in the final roster, their presence throughout the competition left a mark that goes far beyond rankings.
Representing diverse communities across the country, these women stepped onto the national stage carrying stories, advocacies, and the pride of their hometowns:
Louisiana, Laguna – Ashley Subijano Montenegro
Bacolod City – Megan Larisse Baldevia
Bohol – Kathleen Dale Caseñas
Iligan City – Trexy Paris Roxas
Negros Oriental – Ma. Fatima Alsowyed
Palawan – Aviona Dass
Pateros – Kristen Joy Marcelino
San Carlos City, Pangasinan – Rose Ann Albania
Sto. Tomas, La Union – Rachel-Hanna Gozum
Though their MUPH 2026 journey ends here, reaching this level of competition is already a testament to their dedication and courage. Each candidate endured months of preparation, balancing advocacy work, training, and the pressure of representing not just themselves, but entire provinces and cities.
In a pageant landscape that increasingly values purpose and impact, their stories remain just as important as those who move forward. Their voices—rooted in community, identity, and ambition—continue to resonate beyond the competition stage.