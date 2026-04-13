AmCham backs flexible ecozone work setup

It added that policies should avoid one-size-fits-all approaches and instead allow firms to determine work setups based on operational requirements, particularly as global conditions remain uncertain.

The chamber also noted that incentive-based frameworks, especially those that encourage compliance and innovation, help align government objectives with private sector needs while reinforcing a predictable business environment.

While industries such as information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) and other digital services are seen as best positioned to maximize remote work, AmCham said the framework should remain open and adaptable to all registered business enterprises.

The group urged continued policy clarity, including guidance on how long the arrangement will remain in effect and how transitions will be managed once conditions stabilize.

AmCham added that sustained dialogue between government and investors will be key to ensuring consistent implementation and maintaining confidence among foreign and local firms.

The chamber said it remains committed to working with policymakers to refine the measure and strengthen both investment conditions and energy resilience in the country.