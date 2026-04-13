AmCham backs flexible ecozone work setup

Expanded remote work arrangements for ecozone firms have been welcomed by investors, with business groups saying the policy helps maintain stability for companies operating under energy constraints while supporting long-term confidence in the Philippines as an investment destination.
The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines commended the government, through the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB), for allowing registered business enterprises to adopt broader work-from-home setups amid the ongoing energy emergency.
AmCham said the move gives firms flexibility to adjust operations without disrupting existing investments, helping sustain productivity across industries ranging from manufacturing and logistics to services and knowledge-based sectors.
“Business needs and operating models vary significantly across sectors—including manufacturing, logistics, services, and knowledge-based industries,” the group said, stressing that flexible arrangements are essential for continuity and competitiveness.
It added that policies should avoid one-size-fits-all approaches and instead allow firms to determine work setups based on operational requirements, particularly as global conditions remain uncertain.
The chamber also noted that incentive-based frameworks, especially those that encourage compliance and innovation, help align government objectives with private sector needs while reinforcing a predictable business environment.
While industries such as information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) and other digital services are seen as best positioned to maximize remote work, AmCham said the framework should remain open and adaptable to all registered business enterprises.
The group urged continued policy clarity, including guidance on how long the arrangement will remain in effect and how transitions will be managed once conditions stabilize.
AmCham added that sustained dialogue between government and investors will be key to ensuring consistent implementation and maintaining confidence among foreign and local firms.
The chamber said it remains committed to working with policymakers to refine the measure and strengthen both investment conditions and energy resilience in the country.