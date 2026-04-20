Air Force mobilizes Black Hawk to battle forest fire

The operation was conducted under Tactical Operations Group 8 and Tactical Operations Wing Central, in coordination with the regional Office of Civil Defense, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and local government units.

Despite the aerial support, authorities have not yet declared the fire extinguished. Ground crews and aviation units are continuing suppression efforts to prevent the flames from spreading further across the island.

Air Force officials said the deployment remains active, with personnel standing by to provide additional water drops as needed. Homonhon Island, located in Eastern Samar, is known for its rugged landscape, which has complicated the response for local fire departments.