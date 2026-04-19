Vegetable trucks exempted from toll fees

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Vegetable delivery trucks accredited under the Department of Agriculture’s Foodlane Project will be exempted from toll fees starting 20 April 2026, as part of efforts to ease rising transport costs.
Traders lined up at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post and the Benguet Agripinoy Trading Center as the DA’s Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division began accrediting eligible trucks and cargo vehicles carrying agri-fishery products.
Drivers must present a valid Foodlane pass to avail of the exemption.
The temporary waiver was agreed upon during a 13 April meeting between the DA and tollway concessionaires as a mitigating measure against soaring fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.
The policy will be in effect for an initial one-month period, subject to extension depending on prevailing conditions.
Officials said the move aims to ensure steady food supply and reduce costs for agricultural transporters amid fuel price volatility.