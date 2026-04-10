Villar Foundation Promotes Organic Fertilizer as the Way Forward

Against this backdrop, the Villar Foundation in Las Piñas City has long been running a program that offers a practical alternative, one built not on imports, but on kitchen and garden wastes.

In 2002, Villar Foundation started a project called the Las Piñas Kitchen and Garden Waste Composting Project.

Streamline waste segregation

Born from the necessity to streamline waste segregation and sanitation through its Las Piñas-Zapote River Rehabilitation Project, the Kitchen and Garden Waste Composting Project has evolved into a cornerstone of community sustainability.

By recycling kitchen and garden wastes into organic fertilizer, and diverting these biodegradable materials from landfills and returning them to the soil, Villar Foundation has successfully integrated waste management with the promotion of organic farming.