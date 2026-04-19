TLI Radio holds sunset party at Solaire North

TLI Radio, a Manila-based event series known for its curated sunset house music gatherings, recently mounted its biggest installment yet with its “Summer 009” edition at Solaire Resort North.
Held on 18 April from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pool Café, the event offered an elevated rooftop experience that blended music, community, and a sober-curious lifestyle.
Positioned as more than just a party, TLI Radio has built a following around its alcohol-free or low-alcohol concept, pairing high-energy DJ sets with scenic city views and a focus on meaningful social connections. Its events, often held in Metro Manila, carry the tagline “#SaturdaysAreForTheCommunity.”
Organizers described Summer 009 as a full-scale seasonal takeover, featuring golden hour ambiance, curated beats, and off-menu mocktails that complemented the experience.
For founder and CEO Xandrix Corpuz Jr., the heart of the event lies in the connections formed within the community.
“What I love most about doing these events is the people. Whenever I see them connected with other people — and they mention that they met at the TLI Radio — it truly warms my heart. It means that I had a purpose of connecting them with someone that can help them in the future,” Corpuz told the DAILY TRIBUNE.
Attendees echoed this sentiment, highlighting the event’s strong networking component that goes beyond the typical social scene.
“I’m here because someone invited me to meet some interesting people in the private equity business — and of course when I came here, I met so many people who I already knew and met new people. The networking is fantastic. I’m meeting a lot of good people and we’re all like-minded,” said PJ, a 68-year-old entrepreneur and volunteer CEO at Global Innovation Incubator Inc.