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TLI Radio holds sunset party at Solaire North

GUESTS gather for the TLI Radio Summer 009 sunset event at Solaire North, enjoying music, networking, and city views during the rooftop celebration.
GUESTS gather for the TLI Radio Summer 009 sunset event at Solaire North, enjoying music, networking, and city views during the rooftop celebration.PHOTOGRAPHS by Jason Mago for DAILY TRIBUNE
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TLI Radio, a Manila-based event series known for its curated sunset house music gatherings, recently mounted its biggest installment yet with its “Summer 009” edition at Solaire Resort North.

Held on 18 April from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pool Café, the event offered an elevated rooftop experience that blended music, community, and a sober-curious lifestyle.

GUESTS gather for the TLI Radio Summer 009 sunset event at Solaire North, enjoying music, networking, and city views during the rooftop celebration.
Luxury moves up

Positioned as more than just a party, TLI Radio has built a following around its alcohol-free or low-alcohol concept, pairing high-energy DJ sets with scenic city views and a focus on meaningful social connections. Its events, often held in Metro Manila, carry the tagline “#SaturdaysAreForTheCommunity.”

Organizers described Summer 009 as a full-scale seasonal takeover, featuring golden hour ambiance, curated beats, and off-menu mocktails that complemented the experience.

For founder and CEO Xandrix Corpuz Jr., the heart of the event lies in the connections formed within the community.

XANDRIX Corpuz Jr., founder and CEO of TLI Radio, delivers his speech during the Summer 009 sunset event at Solaire North, highlighting the community-driven spirit behind the sober-curious gathering.
XANDRIX Corpuz Jr., founder and CEO of TLI Radio, delivers his speech during the Summer 009 sunset event at Solaire North, highlighting the community-driven spirit behind the sober-curious gathering.PHOTOGRAPHS by Jason Mago for DAILY TRIBUNE

“What I love most about doing these events is the people. Whenever I see them connected with other people — and they mention that they met at the TLI Radio — it truly warms my heart. It means that I had a purpose of connecting them with someone that can help them in the future,” Corpuz told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Attendees echoed this sentiment, highlighting the event’s strong networking component that goes beyond the typical social scene.

“I’m here because someone invited me to meet some interesting people in the private equity business — and of course when I came here, I met so many people who I already knew and met new people. The networking is fantastic. I’m meeting a lot of good people and we’re all like-minded,” said PJ, a 68-year-old entrepreneur and volunteer CEO at Global Innovation Incubator Inc.

sober curious nightlife Philippines
TLI Radio Manila event Summer 009
Solaire Resort North rooftop party

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