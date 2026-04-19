TLI Radio holds sunset party at Solaire North

“What I love most about doing these events is the people. Whenever I see them connected with other people — and they mention that they met at the TLI Radio — it truly warms my heart. It means that I had a purpose of connecting them with someone that can help them in the future,” Corpuz told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Attendees echoed this sentiment, highlighting the event’s strong networking component that goes beyond the typical social scene.

“I’m here because someone invited me to meet some interesting people in the private equity business — and of course when I came here, I met so many people who I already knew and met new people. The networking is fantastic. I’m meeting a lot of good people and we’re all like-minded,” said PJ, a 68-year-old entrepreneur and volunteer CEO at Global Innovation Incubator Inc.