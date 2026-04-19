The Borrowers Platform’s objectives (1)

Power normally needs to be taken. I believe the creation of the Borrowers Platform is an essential instrument in order for a change in power relations to be possible in the future, and that changing power relations is absolutely essential to have a fair international financial architecture and a much more equitable echo of the international financial and economic ecosystem.

Creditors have long had dedicated spaces to coordinate — The Paris Club, the London Club, the Institute of International Finance and other regular consultation mechanisms. But borrowers have had no equivalent. When debt crises hit, they do not have a proven playbook to draw on. They often lack the technical capacity or the institutional memory that the other side of the table takes for granted.

At times, borrowers are left out of the discussion altogether. I will never forget the words of one African President describing the restructuring of his country’s debt in the context of the G20 initiative. All stakeholders were present at the negotiating table except the country itself.

The costs of these gaps are significant. Many countries are trapped in cycles of unresolved debt crisis. Many more are held back by vast debt repayments that drain public resources and undermine long term investments.

Over the past decades, developing countries have paid, on average, more than twice the interest rates faced by advanced economies. For African economies, the premium reaches 3 times benchmark rates. This leaves developing countries at a distinct disadvantage in assessing the financing they need, which is another clear example of inequality lurking at the heart of the global financial architecture. We need to fix the system that makes it two to three times more expensive for developing countries to finance education, health or what the system is.