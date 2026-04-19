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‘Stock now, pay later’ program boosts bangus production

WORKERS at the Pritil Fish Port in Binangonan, Rizal arrange bangus before distributing them to buyers on Sunday. The port serves as a major hub for the province’s aquaculture trade.
WORKERS at the Pritil Fish Port in Binangonan, Rizal arrange bangus before distributing them to buyers on Sunday. The port serves as a major hub for the province’s aquaculture trade.DAILY TRIBUNE images
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TACLOBAN CITY — Fishery authorities in Eastern Visayas have launched a “Stock Now, Pay Later” initiative designed to help fishpond and cage operators increase bangus production without immediate upfront costs.

Under the program, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) provides bangus fingerlings to beneficiaries for one production cycle. Operators are required to settle the cost only after their harvest, according to Christine Gresola, BFAR regional information officer.

WORKERS at the Pritil Fish Port in Binangonan, Rizal arrange bangus before distributing them to buyers on Sunday. The port serves as a major hub for the province’s aquaculture trade.
BFAR-8 launches ‘stock now, pay later’ program for bangus growers

Gresola said the scheme offers flexibility by allowing farmers to pay in either cash or “in kind.” Those choosing the latter provide a portion of their harvest as fingerlings, which the agency then redistributes to other fisherfolk to sustain the program’s reach.

The agency currently has 895,000 fry at the Jiabong Aquaculture Production and Technology Center in Samar and the Regional Brackishwater Aquaculture Production Center in Northern Samar.

The fry are raised for up to two months until they reach the fingerling stage, Gresola said, adding that the stock is sourced from government-maintained hatcheries in Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

Officials expect the program to initially benefit 78 fishpond and fish cage operators throughout the region.

The move follows a series of consultative forums aimed at strengthening the collaboration between the government and the private sector to stabilize the local fish supply.

BFAR-8 maintains nine production stations across the region to ensure a steady supply of quality fry for the local aquaculture industry.

BFAR Eastern Visayas aquaculture program
bangus fingerlings Philippines initiative
fishpond “stock now pay later” scheme

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