‘Stock now, pay later’ program boosts bangus production

Gresola said the scheme offers flexibility by allowing farmers to pay in either cash or “in kind.” Those choosing the latter provide a portion of their harvest as fingerlings, which the agency then redistributes to other fisherfolk to sustain the program’s reach.

The agency currently has 895,000 fry at the Jiabong Aquaculture Production and Technology Center in Samar and the Regional Brackishwater Aquaculture Production Center in Northern Samar.

The fry are raised for up to two months until they reach the fingerling stage, Gresola said, adding that the stock is sourced from government-maintained hatcheries in Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

Officials expect the program to initially benefit 78 fishpond and fish cage operators throughout the region.

The move follows a series of consultative forums aimed at strengthening the collaboration between the government and the private sector to stabilize the local fish supply.

BFAR-8 maintains nine production stations across the region to ensure a steady supply of quality fry for the local aquaculture industry.