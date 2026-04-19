SPD crackdown yields loose firearms

Police arrested five individuals and seized a hand grenade along with several unlicensed firearms during a series of weekend operations across Taguig and Muntinlupa, the Southern Police District reported Sunday.
In Barangay Pinagsama, Taguig, officers responded to reports of a construction worker indiscriminately brandishing a weapon during a drinking session along Firefly Street. Police arrested a 30-year-old man, identified by the alias Fernando, after recovering a loaded .38-caliber revolver from his possession.
A separate surveillance operation in Barangay South Signal, Taguig, led to the arrest of two teenagers. Authorities seized a live hand grenade from the suspect identified as alias Guillermo, and a 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine from alias Ranier.