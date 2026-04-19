SoKor fugitive behind bars over illegal online gambling

Lee is the subject of a 2025 Interpol Red Notice following an arrest warrant from the Incheon District Court in South Korea.

He faces charges for alleged violations of South Korea’s National Sports Promotion Act.

Korean authorities allege that Lee and his associates operated at least 23 illegal online gambling websites between August 2021 and early 2026.

The network reportedly managed sports betting and casino platforms, generating an estimated 5.33 billion won ($3.8 million) in profits. Total earnings for the operation are believed to exceed 350 billion won ($253 million).

Investigators identified Lee as an assistant manager who oversaw multiple teams totaling approximately 300 employees. Authorities are still investigating his specific share of the proceeds.

BI records indicate Lee entered the Philippines in 2024 under a probationary permanent resident visa. He was later blacklisted as an undesirable alien following the discovery of his fugitive status.

“This arrest demonstrates our strengthened coordination with international law enforcement agencies and our unwavering commitment to protect the country from transnational crimes,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said in a statement.

Lee is undergoing documentation and will be held at the BI Warden Facility in Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.