Evacuees seek return as DOH warns of health risks from Navotas landfill fire

“We will not abandon you here. We will continue to help. We understand your situation, that’s why I am here. The President instructed us to visit those affected by the fire. Do not worry, the government will help. At the DOH, we have a saying: every life matters,” Herbosa said.

Beyond wearing N95 masks, Herbosa advised residents—particularly those still working in affected areas—to stay hydrated.

“They should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. When you are dehydrated, harmful particles are more likely to stick in your blood. These are poisonous substances,” he said, adding that the DOH’s toxicology center has been tasked to analyze blood samples.

“If the levels in the blood are already high, they should come here immediately because it is harmful to health,” he added.

The health chief also flagged the long-term nature of the crisis, noting that the fire has spread across a 44-hectare dumpsite and is affecting multiple areas. He also observed growing psychosocial distress among evacuees, prompting the deployment of mental health and psychosocial support teams.

“Aside from toxicological analysis, we will send mental health support. They need someone to talk to,” Herbosa said.

For evacuees like Rosalina, the experience has been both physically and emotionally exhausting.

“We live very close to the site. There is constant smoke at night, we cannot sleep. It becomes very bright, like something is burning. We are affected, even in how my children try to earn a living,” she said.

Herbosa acknowledged the emotional toll, recounting how some residents broke down during his visit.

“One even cried to me because they want to return and resume their normal lives. Displacement is difficult—they have dignity. Even if our fellow Filipinos are poor, they have dignity that must be preserved as part of disaster response,” he said.

He stressed that evacuees cannot remain in temporary shelters indefinitely.

“They are victims of an environmental disaster, so we need to support them in normalizing their lives again. They cannot stay here permanently. The shorter their stay, the better, because prolonged displacement affects both the elderly and the youth, especially in terms of psychosocial well-being,” he added.

The DOH said it will continue coordinating with local government units and other national agencies to address the needs of affected residents while balancing their desire to return home with ongoing health risks from the landfill fire.