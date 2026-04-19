Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans reunite in: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ first look

But it’s the long-awaited reunion that has fans buzzing. Evans’ return as Steve Rogers marks a pivotal moment in the preview, placing him back in the action alongside Thor and reigniting the dynamic that helped define the franchise’s earlier chapters.

The trailer further builds momentum with a string of explosive crossovers and character clashes, including a standout confrontation involving Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, hinting at shifting alliances and surprising transformations.

Downey and Evans were last seen in a Marvel film in Avengers: Endgame, the 2019 blockbuster that served as the culmination of their respective journeys as Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for global release on 18 December.