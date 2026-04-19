Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans reunite in: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ first look

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing two of its most iconic heroes back into the same orbit, as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans share the spotlight once more in the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled recently at the CinemaCon.
The released footage, exclusive only at CinemaCon, teases a high-stakes, multiverse-fueled conflict led by a formidable Doctor Doom, with Downey Jr. taking on the villainous role as he orchestrates a looming incursion that threatens multiple realities. The trailer sets a darker tone early on, including a glimpse of chaos at the X-Mansion, where Professor Xavier reacts to a mysterious and powerful burst of light.
But it’s the long-awaited reunion that has fans buzzing. Evans’ return as Steve Rogers marks a pivotal moment in the preview, placing him back in the action alongside Thor and reigniting the dynamic that helped define the franchise’s earlier chapters.
The trailer further builds momentum with a string of explosive crossovers and character clashes, including a standout confrontation involving Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, hinting at shifting alliances and surprising transformations.
Downey and Evans were last seen in a Marvel film in Avengers: Endgame, the 2019 blockbuster that served as the culmination of their respective journeys as Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for global release on 18 December.