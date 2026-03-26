‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer smashes records, hits 1 billion views

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung past expectations, setting a new global benchmark after surpassing one billion views in just four days.

According to analytics firm WaveMetrix, the preview has already reached 1.1 billion views, making it the most-watched film trailer in history.

The milestone builds on an explosive debut. Within its first 24 hours, the trailer generated 718.6 million views worldwide, quickly outpacing previous record-holders. It also became the fastest trailer to hit 373 million views — achieved in under eight hours — overtaking the earlier benchmarks set by Deadpool & Wolverine and even Grand Theft Auto VI, which had been touted as one of the biggest video launches to date.

The strong turnout signals sustained global interest in the Spider-Man franchise following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office. The upcoming installment continues Peter Parker’s story, set several years after the events that erased his identity from the world.

In Brand New Day, Peter navigates life in New York as a hero no one remembers. Fully committed to protecting the city, he operates independently, but the growing strain of his responsibilities begins to take a toll, triggering unexpected physical changes that could put his future at risk. At the same time, a new wave of crime introduces a formidable threat unlike any he has faced before.

The film sees the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, with new additions including Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in Philippine cinemas on 29 July.