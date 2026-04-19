Public Service Act amendments asked

Inton noted that while these services have operated for years under Department of Transportation orders and LTFRB circulars, they lack a permanent legislative framework.

Motorcycle taxis, he added, remain stuck in a “pilot test” phase that has lasted years instead of the intended months.

The LCSP highlighted a specific provision in Republic Act 11659, or the amended Public Service Act, which excludes vehicles accredited with Transport Network Corporations (TNCs) from the definition of public utility vehicles (PUVs).

“While they are not considered public utility vehicles, they fall under public service and continue to be supervised by the LTFRB under existing laws,” Inton said. “But why were TNC-accredited transports not included as public utility vehicles? It would be better if that exception did not exist.”

The group suggested the exclusion might be a move to bypass the 60-40 nationality requirement, which mandates that public utilities be at least 60 percent Filipino-owned.

By classifying app-based transport as a “public service” rather than a “public utility,” the sector could potentially see more foreign ownership.

The call for reform follows recent controversy over inconsistent beneficiary lists during the distribution of government cash aid to TNVS and motorcycle riders.