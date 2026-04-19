Power, policy and dependence’s price

The recent declaration of a state of energy emergency is, in many ways, both expected and instructive.

Expected — because the Philippines remains heavily reliant on imported fuel, making it vulnerable to geopolitical shocks beyond its control. Instructive — because it highlights the legal and policy tools available to the State in times of national necessity.

Under such emergency powers, the government may regulate the distribution of fuel, intervene in pricing mechanisms and even influence labor arrangements such as work-from-home schemes or compressed workweeks. These measures, while extraordinary, are anchored in the State’s inherent police power — the authority to promote public welfare, safety and economic stability.

This is where the role of lawyers becomes indispensable.

Energy crises are not merely economic events; they are legal inflection points. They give rise to new contracts, renegotiations, regulatory frameworks and, inevitably, disputes. From public-private partnerships to supply agreements, from infrastructure development to cross-border transactions, the demand for sound legal guidance intensifies.

For businesses, the message is equally clear: resilience must be built into strategy.

Cost structures must be revisited. Supply chains diversified. Contracts reviewed for force majeure and escalation clauses. In periods of volatility, those who prepare early are not merely able to survive — they are positioned to lead.

For policymakers, the challenge goes beyond short-term mitigation. The real task lies in long-term transformation: investing in renewable energy, strengthening local capacity and reducing structural dependence on external sources.

And for the broader public, this moment invites reflection.

Energy is often taken for granted — until it becomes scarce, expensive, or uncertain. Yet it is the lifeblood of modern society, powering not only our homes and industries but the very rhythm of daily life.

In the end, this crisis is not just about rising prices. It is about a deeper question: how do we secure our future in a world where the forces that shape it are increasingly beyond our borders?

The answer lies not in reaction alone but in foresight.

For as the law teaches us, the best way to confront uncertainty is not merely to respond when it arrives — but to prepare long before it does.

For more of Dean Nilo Divina’s legal tidbits, please visit www.divinalaw.com. For comments and questions, please send an email to cad@divinalaw.com.