When a crisis tests the law

The law is neither silent nor helpless in the face of such disruptions. Our legal system recognizes that extraordinary circumstances may call for extraordinary measures. The Constitution itself allows the State, under its police power, to regulate industries imbued with public interest and, when necessary, to intervene to protect the general welfare. In times of national emergency, the government may be justified in adopting measures that would otherwise be considered intrusive — such as controlling the distribution of essential commodities,a regulating prices, or reallocating resources.

Yet, it is precisely in moments of crisis that the rule of law must be most vigilantly observed.

Emergency powers are not a blank check. They are bound by the Constitution, guided by statute and subject to judicial review. The exercise of such powers must meet the standards of necessity, proportionality and temporariness. Measures adopted must be reasonably related to the crisis at hand, must not unduly infringe on individual rights and must cease once normalcy is restored.

At the same time, the private sector plays a crucial role. Energy security is not the sole responsibility of the government. It requires collaboration among regulators, industry players and consumers. Contracts must be honored, supply chains must be stabilized, and innovation must be encouraged. In this regard, the law serves not only as a tool of control but also as a framework for cooperation and trust.

For the legal profession, this moment presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Lawyers are called upon not merely to interpret the law but to guide clients and institutions through uncertainty. Issues involving regulatory compliance, contractual obligations, force majeure and government intervention will inevitably arise. Sound legal advice can spell the difference between resilience and disruption.

Ultimately, the present crisis invites a deeper reflection: Are we prepared for a future where such disruptions may become more frequent? Energy security is no longer a purely economic concern; it is a legal, political and moral imperative. It demands foresight in legislation, discipline in governance and responsibility in citizenship.

In the end, crises do not define a nation — they reveal it. They test whether the law remains a shield for the people or becomes a sword wielded without restraint. Our task, as stewards of the law, is to ensure that even in the most trying times, legality prevails over expediency, and justice over convenience.

For it is in moments of uncertainty that the enduring strength of the rule of law is most profoundly affirmed.

For more of Dean Nilo Divina’s legal tidbits, please visit www.divinalaw.com. For comments and questions, please send an email to cad@divinalaw.com.