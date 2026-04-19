PNP hopefuls, officers take Napolcom exams

The commission reported the process was conducted in an orderly and secure manner. Officials described the effort as part of an ongoing commitment to uphold merit and professionalism in the police recruitment and promotion systems.

Napolcom commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan stressed that the exams serve as a filter for the future of the force.

“This is not just a test of knowledge; it is a test of dreams and conviction,” Calinisan said. “As the ‘Police of the Police,’ Napolcom will ensure that everyone who enters or rises in the service is deserving, possesses integrity, and is ready to sacrifice for others.”

Official results are expected to be released within 45 days.

Successful examinees will join the pool of candidates eligible for recruitment and promotion. Napolcom officials said the new eligibles will help boost the PNP’s manpower and enhance its capacity to deliver accountable and people-centered service.