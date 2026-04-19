NAPOLCOM holds nationwide PNP exams

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) successfully conducted the Philippine National Police (PNP) Entrance, Promotional, and Police Executive Service Eligibility (PESE) examinations on Sunday across various testing centers nationwide from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NAPOLCOM said the synchronized exams were orderly, secure, and efficient, in line with efforts to uphold merit, professionalism, and integrity in police recruitment and promotion.

Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan emphasized that the exams represent both knowledge and commitment to public service, saying applicants carry the hope of serving and ensuring a safer country.

Results are expected within 45 days. Successful examinees will be included in the roster of eligibles for PNP recruitment and promotion.