Roque calls reports of Co’s Prague arrest 'fake news'

“Our coordination with Czech authorities continues. The latest information confirms that Zaldy Co was stopped at the German border after entering from the Czech Republic. He was denied entry and returned to Czech authorities, where he remains in custody,” Marcos said.

Co’s passport had already been cancelled by the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan in December 2025, removing his legal basis for remaining in another country.

Zaldy Co served as a representative of the Ako Bicol party-list in the House and was a member of the Appropriations Committee, which handles the national budget. He became known for being linked to a major corruption controversy concerning flood control programs in Oriental Mindoro, amounting to P289 million in alleged irregularities.

He has also been linked to the Department of Education laptop purchase program, raising questions about pricing, bidding, and national appropriation budget additions during his time in Congress, as well as alleged government contract benefits, sparking concerns over possible conflicts of interest.

These allegations remain under investigation, and no final ruling has been established.

Marcos has yet to address Roque’s statement or provide updates on Co’s arrest and whereabouts in Prague.

Additionally, Secretary of Justice Jesus Remulla confirmed that Co has been arrested, emphasizing that authorities are working on his deportation to the Philippines.