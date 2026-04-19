PAGCOR gets 4th ISO certification

“Securing this ISO 9001:2015 recertification for the fourth consecutive time reflects PAGCOR’s dedication to excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement across all our operations,” Tengco said.

The PAGCOR chief attributed the achievement to the men and women of PAGCOR who consistently commit to improving the agency’s systems through day-to-day quality work.

“To our teams in the Corporate Office and across all our branches, this achievement is for all of you,” he said. “Thank you for all your dedication and teamwork efforts to attain this triumph.”

The surveillance audit conducted from 15 to 18 December 2025 covered 17 existing sites including the PAGCOR Corporate Office and Casino Filipino (CF) branches in Tagaytay, Angeles, Citystate, Cebu, Ilocos Norte, Bacolod, Olongapo, Grand Regal and Malabon Grand.

CF branches in Binondo, Greenery, Manila Grand Opera, Kartini, Networld, Tropicana (Las Piñas and Oriental Pearl were also included in the scope of the certification.

At the audit, PAGCOR was commended for its strong leadership and strategic direction, excellent governance and regulatory compliance, and continued digitalization to improve process efficiency.

DQS also cited the agency’s operational resilience and safety culture, quality customer service and gaming innovations, commitment to sustainability and responsible practices, and robust training and competency development programs for its employees.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification will be valid until 22 March 2029, subject to completion of annual surveillance audits.