Metrobank extends PDS Awards winning streak

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) reinforced its leadership in the local financial markets after securing top honors at the Philippine Dealing System (PDS) Annual Awards held on 26 March at the Makati Diamond Hotel.

For the 11th consecutive year, Metrobank received the Cesar E.A. Virata Award — the highest distinction given by PDS for excellence in fixed-income securities trading — marking the longest winning streak by any bank in the awards’ history.