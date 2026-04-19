Metrobank extends PDS Awards winning streak

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) reinforced its leadership in the local financial markets after securing top honors at the Philippine Dealing System (PDS) Annual Awards held on 26 March at the Makati Diamond Hotel.
For the 11th consecutive year, Metrobank received the Cesar E.A. Virata Award — the highest distinction given by PDS for excellence in fixed-income securities trading — marking the longest winning streak by any bank in the awards’ history.
The bank also garnered multiple recognitions across key categories, including Top Fixed Income Dealing Participant, Top Corporate Securities Market Maker, Top Dealing Participant for Corporate Securities, and a Top 5 finish in Fixed Income Brokering.
The latest awards highlight more than six decades of Metrobank’s presence in the banking industry, underscoring its role as a major player in trading, distribution and market-making activities.