Metrobank lists P35-B sustainability bonds on PDEx

Originally scheduled from 17 to 30 March, the public offer period was cut short and closed on 23 March due to robust investor interest.

Diversification of Metrobank’s funding sources

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to diversify Metrobank’s funding sources and support its lending activities, particularly in financing or refinancing eligible green and social projects under its Sustainable Finance Framework.

Metrobank said its framework has been assigned a Sustainability Quality Score of “Very Good” by Moody’s Ratings, indicating alignment with recognized environmental and social standards.

Encouraged by strong response

“We are encouraged by the strong response to this issuance, which reflects the trust our clients and partners continue to place in Metrobank,” said John Lu, head of the bank’s Treasury Group.

“It also highlights the growing demand for investments that deliver not only financial returns, but also meaningful and lasting impact,” he added.

First Metro Investment Corp., ING Bank N.V. Manila Branch and Standard Chartered Bank served as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the transaction.