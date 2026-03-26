Meralco, DOE push energy efficiency measures

Patrick Aquino, DOE Energy Utilization Management Bureau Director IV, emphasized that while power supply conditions remain stable, managing consumption is key to mitigating rising costs.

“How we consume energy is what we can control. Supply is outside of us. For businesses, there are opportunities for you to do an energy audit or a spot check,” Aquino said.

Meanwhile, Noriel Christopher Reyes, Officer-in-Charge of the DOE Power Planning and Development Division-Electric Power Industry Management Bureau, noted that no power alerts are expected in the Luzon grid, with sufficient capacity and incoming power projects anticipated to meet demand.

The ILP, a voluntary demand-side management initiative, allows large-load consumers to temporarily reduce electricity usage during periods of supply constraint to help stabilize the grid.

Ma. Leticia Sapina, Meralco Generation and Transmission Economics Lead Specialist, said broader participation would make the program more effective and reduce the frequency of required load reductions for individual participants.

As of February 2026, 105 companies are enrolled in the program, providing a combined de-loading capacity of 513 megawatts. Since its implementation in 2014, the ILP has helped spare up to 3 million households from rotational power interruptions, according to Meralco.

Meralco and the DOE said continued collaboration between the government and private sector, alongside responsible energy use, will be critical in ensuring reliable power supply and cushioning consumers from the impact of volatile global fuel prices.