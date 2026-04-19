Madriaga camp addresses painting issue, raises claim vs law school dean

According to the camp, Madriaga had mentioned a “talented scholar” from Laguna within his network who was skilled in painting. It said Duterte later sent a photo to serve as inspiration for the artwork.

Madriaga’s camp added that Duterte later requested a version of the painting that included her face, which the scholar also produced.

The camp, however, said it was not aware of the Davao-based artist.

When asked to comment on allegations of grade manipulation involving Duterte, the camp claimed that the dean present in the meeting is allegedly a member of ISIP Pilipinas, which it described as a group that had shown support for the Vice President.

The self-confessed bagman earlier alleged that Assistant Special Prosecutor Ryan Quilala, who was supposedly Duterte’s professor, used his influence to secure passing grades for her during her time as a law student.

“We stand with whatever Ramil Madriaga’s testimony was in the hearing and affidavit. Just wanted to show that the dean himself was also a member of ISIP Pilipinas, which actively campaigned for Sara Duterte,” the camp said.

Atty. Ted Pastrana, dean of San Sebastian College of Law, earlier refuted the claim that their law school had accepted and passed Duterte because she was the daughter of a politician.

Pastrana said the school has many students who are sons and daughters of prominent politicians, but when they enter the college of law, they are treated as ordinary students—“just like everybody else,” he said.

The dean and other parties have yet to publicly respond to the latest allegations and clarifications as of press time.