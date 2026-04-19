Leonen yet to answer SALN allegations

Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen has yet to respond to allegations that he failed to file his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) for several years, following claims raised during a weekend press conference.
Journalist Charlie Manalo presented a certification from the Office of the Ombudsman stating it has no records of Leonen’s SALNs from 1989 to 2011.
Manalo said the alleged lapse could constitute a violation of Republic Act 6713, which requires all public officials and employees to submit annual SALNs.
He cited the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that ousted former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno through a quo warranto petition over failure to file SALNs, arguing that such omissions raise questions on integrity, a constitutional requirement for members of the judiciary.
Leonen was serving as a professor and later dean of the University of the Philippines College of Law during the period cited.
Daily Tribune has sought comment from Leonen, but he has yet to respond as of posting.
Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Terry Ridon was also present during the press conference.